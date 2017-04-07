Microsoft Translator turns your words into spoken Japanese

The technology's end-to-end speech translation capability works by using two neural-network based AIs. Its Automatic Speech Recognition AI detects your words, then its natural language processing technology gets rid of all the fillers like "um" and "uh." After the machine translation AI is done conjuring up a result, the app's speech synthesizer reads it out loud on the fly.

Microsoft's Translator app is available for Android, iOS and Amazon Fire devices, though that's not the only way you can access the tech's Japanese speech translation feature. It's now live on the translation solution's website, as well as on Skype's real-time translation tool.