Gorillaz are getting a TV show, apparently

We asked a Gorillaz spokesperson for confirmation and details about a potential TV show, but received a "no comment." Secrets, secrets.

As a band, Gorillaz have a long history of experimenting with various visual presentations -- the entire group is composed of cartoon characters, after all. Most recently, Gorillaz dropped a handful of new songs on YouTube, including a 360-degree video for the track "Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)."

The latest Gorillaz album, Humanz, stars artists including Danny Brown, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Carly Simon and Mavis Staples. It almost featured legendary Smiths frontman Morrissey, too, but he turned down the gig after a month of email conversations, according to the Q Magazine interview. Humanz is due to drop on April 28th.