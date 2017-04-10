Gorillaz are getting a TV show, apparently

Prepare your brain's weirdest synapses for an animated TV show starring the members of Gorillaz, the lauded cartoon hip hop group led by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and Tank Girl co-creator Jamie Hewlett. Hewlett revealed the TV series in an interview with Q Magazine, as spotted by Pitchfork. The announcement is light on details, but the show will apparently span 10 episodes and Hewlett is in charge of all things animation.
We asked a Gorillaz spokesperson for confirmation and details about a potential TV show, but received a "no comment." Secrets, secrets.
As a band, Gorillaz have a long history of experimenting with various visual presentations -- the entire group is composed of cartoon characters, after all. Most recently, Gorillaz dropped a handful of new songs on YouTube, including a 360-degree video for the track "Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)."
The latest Gorillaz album, Humanz, stars artists including Danny Brown, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Carly Simon and Mavis Staples. It almost featured legendary Smiths frontman Morrissey, too, but he turned down the gig after a month of email conversations, according to the Q Magazine interview. Humanz is due to drop on April 28th.