Show More Results

Latest in Av

Image credit: Robert Trachtenberg/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
save
Save
share

What's on TV: 'Better Call Saul,' 'MST3K' and 'Hidden Figures'

Also: 'Doctor Who' season premiere, 'Yooka-Laylee,' 'Angie Tribeca', 'Veep' and 'The Leftovers.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
50m ago in AV
Comments
199 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Robert Trachtenberg/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Tonight Better Call Saul returns for its third season on AMC, and brings a familiar face for Breaking Bad fans. Gamers can look forward to Yooka-Laylee, while Hidden Figures makes it Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray debut. Netflix is ready to premiere its reborn version of Mystery Science Theater 3000, as well as the latest Adam Sandler flick and a new season of Chelsea Handler's talk show. Finally, on BBC America we have a brand new season of Doctor Who. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Hidden Figures (4K)
  • La La Land (VOD)
  • Monster Trucks
  • Lion
  • The Bye Bye Man
  • Silicon Valley (S3)
  • Veep (S5)
  • Daughters of the Dust
  • Tristan & Isolde
  • The Crucible
  • How to Steal a Million
  • Yooka-Laylee (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
  • StarBlood Arena (PS4)
  • Stardew Valley Collector's Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Crawl (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Cosmic Star Heroine (PS4)
  • Aaero (Xbox One, PS4)
  • The Sexy Brutale (PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

  • The Voice, NBC, 8PM
  • 24: Legacy, Fox, 8PM
  • Dancing With The Stars, ABC, 8PM
  • Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
  • Young & Hungry, Freeform, 8PM
  • Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30PM
  • Baby Daddy, Freeform, 8:30PM
  • APB, Fox, 9PM
  • The Twins, Freeform, 9PM
  • Better Call Saul (season premiere), AMC, 10PM
  • American Dad (spring premiere), TBS, 10PM
  • Rock and a Hard Place, HBO, 10PM
  • Scorpion, CBS, 10PM
  • The Breaks (season finale), VH1, 10PM
  • Bates Motel, A&E, 10PM
  • Taken, NBC, 10PM
  • Quantico, ABC, 10PM
  • Angie Tribeca (season premiere), TBS, 10:30PM
  • Talking Saul, AMC, 11PM

Tuesday

  • Dimension 404, Hulu, 3AM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8PM
  • The Manns, TV One, 8PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine (spring premiere), Fox, 8PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
  • The Fosters (season finale), Freeform, 8PM
  • The Middle, ABC, 8PM
  • The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 830PM
  • Deadliest Catch (season premiere), Discovery, 9PM
  • iZombie, CW, 9PM
  • Prison Break, Fox, 9PM
  • Fresh off the Boat, BC, 9PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9PM
  • Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
  • Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
  • Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
  • Trial & Error, NBC, 9 & 9:30PM
  • Imaginary Mary, ABC, 9:30PM
  • The Americans, FX, 10PM
  • The Partner, CNBC, 10PM
  • Rebel, BET, 10PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10PM
  • Cosplay Melee, Syfy, 10PM
  • Stranded with a Million Dollars, MTV, 10PM
  • Tosh.0 (spring finale), Comedy Central, 10PM
  • Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
  • Detroiters (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Wednesday

  • The Path, Hulu, 3AM
  • Harlots, Hulu, 3AM
  • Shots Fired, Fox, 8PM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8PM
  • Arrow, CW, 8PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8PM
  • Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
  • Are You the One: All Star Challenge, MTV, 9PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 9PM
  • Law & Order, NBC, 9PM
  • The 100, CW, 9PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
  • Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
  • Archer, FXX, 10PM
  • The Comedy Jam, Comedy Central, 10PM
  • Designated Survivor, ABC, 10PM
  • Chicago Justice, NBC, 10PM
  • Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, CBS, 10PM
  • The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
  • Nobodies, TV Land, 10PM
  • The Quad, BET, 10PM
  • Suits, USA, 10PM
  • Ripper Street, BBC America, 11PM

Thursday

  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8PM
  • Trial & Error, NBC, 8PM
  • Powerless, NBC, 8:30PM
  • The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 9PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
  • Kicking & Screaming, Fox, 9PM
  • Scandal, ABC, 9PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 10PM
  • The Catch, ABC, 10PM
  • The Blacklist: Redemption, NBC, 10PM
  • Dark Net, Showtime, 10PM

Friday

  • Chelsea (season premiere), Netflix, 3AM
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000 (S1), Netflix, 3AM
  • Sandy Wexler, Netflix, 3AM
  • Fortitude (S2), Amazon Prime, 3AM
  • Tangled: The Series, Disney, 7:30PM
  • Macgyver (season finale), CBS, 8PM
  • The Originals, CW, 8PM
  • First Dates, NBC, 8PM
  • Toy Box, ABC, 8PM
  • You the Jury, Fox, 9PM
  • Disgraced, Showtime, 9PM
  • Tattoo Age, Viceland, 9PM
  • Vice, HBO, 11PM
  • Animals., HBO, 11:30PM

Saturday

  • Slam, Netflix, 3AM
  • Ransom (season finale), CBS, 8PM
  • Doctor Who (season premiere), BBC America, 9PM
  • Training Day, CBS, 9PM
  • The Son, AMC, 9PM
  • Class (series premiere), BBC America, 10:10PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Jimmy Fallon / Harry Styles, 11:30PM

Sunday

  • Bahrain F1 GP, NBC Sports, 10:30AM
  • The Good Fight (season finale), CBS All Access, 3AM
  • White Princess (series premiere), Starz, 8PM
  • The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8PM
  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8PM
  • Once Upon a Time, ABC, 8PM
  • Stayin' Alive: A Grammy Salute to the music of the Bee Gees, CBS, 8PM
  • Sunday Night Baseball: Cardinals/Yankees, ESPN, 8PM
  • Making History, Fox, 8:30PM
  • Guerrilla, Showtime, 9PM
  • The Leftovers (season premiere), Showtime, 9PM
  • Home Fires, PBS, 9PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9PM
  • Time After Time, ABC 9PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 9PM
  • The Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30PM
  • Into the Badlands, AMC, 10PM
  • American Crime, ABC, 10PM
  • Feud: Bette and Joan , FX, 10PM
  • Shades of Blue, NBC, 10PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 10PM
  • Trapped, Viceland, 10PM
  • Girls (series finale), HBO, 10PM
  • Veep (season premiere), HBO, 10:30PM
  • Talking with Chris Hardwick, AMC, 11PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file