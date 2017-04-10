What's on TV: 'Better Call Saul,' 'MST3K' and 'Hidden Figures'

Tonight Better Call Saul returns for its third season on AMC, and brings a familiar face for Breaking Bad fans. Gamers can look forward to Yooka-Laylee, while Hidden Figures makes it Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray debut. Netflix is ready to premiere its reborn version of Mystery Science Theater 3000, as well as the latest Adam Sandler flick and a new season of Chelsea Handler's talk show. Finally, on BBC America we have a brand new season of Doctor Who. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).