Relive 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II' on Xbox One starting today

Well, it's finally happened. Starting today, Call of Duty: Black Ops II is now playable on Xbox One. If you already own the game, you can fire it up and start playing at no additional cost. If you don't have a copy, you can currently get one for up to 60 percent off during Xbox's Spring Sale, which runs until April 17th.

Now that Black Ops II has gotten the backwards compatibility treatment, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the most-requested game on the list, followed by three more Call of Duty games -- specifically the Modern Warfare franchise. Batman: Arkham City rounds out the top five.