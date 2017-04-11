The classic Tamagotchi toy is back

You've already seen Nintendo revive the NES and Nokia reintroduce the 3310, so why not resurrect more '90s tech? Bandai certainly doesn't see a problem with it. The company has relaunched the classic Tamagotchi toy in near-original form to mark its 20th anniversary (November 1996 in Japan, May 1997 elsewhere). After years of constant iterations, you're back to simple black-and-white displays and the six initial characters. About the only change is the size -- these eggs are about half as large as the models you might have owned as a kid.