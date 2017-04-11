Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bandai
The classic Tamagotchi toy is back

Bandai's virtual pet has returned in its (mostly) original form in Japan.
Jon Fingas
Bandai

You've already seen Nintendo revive the NES and Nokia reintroduce the 3310, so why not resurrect more '90s tech? Bandai certainly doesn't see a problem with it. The company has relaunched the classic Tamagotchi toy in near-original form to mark its 20th anniversary (November 1996 in Japan, May 1997 elsewhere). After years of constant iterations, you're back to simple black-and-white displays and the six initial characters. About the only change is the size -- these eggs are about half as large as the models you might have owned as a kid.

The one catch: as of right now, they're only officially available in Japan for ¥2,000 (about $18) each. Unless you're wiling to pay a premium to import them, you're probably better off buying a locally available modern version and reminiscing about your youth. With that said: here's hoping Bandai sees fit to bring its retro Tamagotchi to other countries in the near future.

