Google fixes one of Chrome's biggest issues with scroll anchoring

If you've ever viewed a page on a mobile device, you've probably suffered through the frustration of having your view suddenly jump to another point in the webpage halfway through reading something. These kind of page jumps happen when a site is progressively loading additional content in the background that tweaks the layout of the page. It could be a slideshow, a video or a high resolution image -- but the result is always the same: a page jump. It's an annoying glitch that muddles an otherwise smooth experience, and Google says it's stamping it out.
The latest version of Chrome boasts a feature called scroll anchoring, and it does exactly what you'd expect: lock the user's view to the same point on the page regardless of whatever else is loading in the background. Google says the feature is reducing page jumps by about three per pageview, and promises it will get even better in the future. It's a small tweak, but a good one -- exactly the kind of quality of life improvement that can make the difference between a good mobile browsing experience and a frustrating one.