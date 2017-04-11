Google fixes one of Chrome's biggest issues with scroll anchoring

The latest version of Chrome boasts a feature called scroll anchoring, and it does exactly what you'd expect: lock the user's view to the same point on the page regardless of whatever else is loading in the background. Google says the feature is reducing page jumps by about three per pageview, and promises it will get even better in the future. It's a small tweak, but a good one -- exactly the kind of quality of life improvement that can make the difference between a good mobile browsing experience and a frustrating one.