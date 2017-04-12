Nikon's D7500 DSLR arrives this summer for $1,250

To frame your shots, you get a 3.2-inch tilting LCD and an OLED electronic viewfinder, while built-in Bluetooth and WiFi let you share pictures wirelessly to a smartphone. Unfortunately, Nikon didn't say when exactly its D7500 will hit stores; all we know is it'll be sometime during the summer. Either way, in case you want more than the $1,250 body itself, there's also going to be a $1,750 kit that includes an 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6 AF-S DX Nikkor lens. Time to start saving up if you're looking to pick one up.