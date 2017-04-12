Nintendo still has a stack of 3DS games in the pipeline

The sidescrolling Hey! Pikmin will be coming to the 3DS on July 28th and will get a themed amiibo covered in the critters on the same day. Monster Hunter Stories, the light-hearted spin-off that's already a hit in Japan, is also coming to the handheld system this fall.

Get ready for a new turn-based RPG unlike anything the @MonsterHunter series has seen before. Monster Hunter Stories will launch this fall! pic.twitter.com/eKoU0ubGVe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 12, 2017

To celebrate Kirby's 25th anniversary, the puffball is getting a pair of games. Team Kirby Clash Deluxe is a "free-to-start" sidescrolling brawl game available in the eShop today. Kirby's Blowout Blast will be a 25-plus stage 3D adventure in a more traditional single-player adventure, launching in the eShop this summer.

Lastly, Nintendo introduced a bizarre and wonderful new title: Miitopia, a custom RPG experience filled with your roster of Miis. Plug your friends and enemies into the game to see them bicker, fight and get along in a fantasy adventure that launches later this year.