Tarzan the swinging robot could be the future of farming

Team leader and Georgia Institute of Technology professor Jonathan Rogers said they're trying to design Tarzan to become very energy efficient, just like real sloths. The researchers are doing that to be able to create solar-powered versions one day, so farms can have a few of these machines always swinging around when they're needed. There won't be any need to recharge or refuel them anymore.

While it may take some time to achieve that goal, the researchers plan to start testing the robot soon. This summer, it's going to a soybean field in Athens, Georgia to take photos for another team of scientists studying different varieties of the plant.