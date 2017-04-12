Volvo's new XC60 is better than ever at not killing people

That ribbon, by the way, also curves under the 9-inch, portrait-oriented touchscreen where you'll set up your navigation and sift through Spotify playlists. Plenty of companies we've seen here at the show seem to have had trouble figuring out the best way to lay out information and controls on multiple screens. Volvo's approach involves a lots of big touch points, simple gestures and an decently intuitive menu setup. All told, it's probably my favorite interface at the show so far. Given Volvo's long-running obsession with safety though, the most notable addition to the mix might be Steer Assist. Using the XC60's myriad cameras and sensors, Steer Assist allows the car to wrest control away from drivers (under very specific circumstances).

Let's say you're cruising down the road while you're trying to find the perfect Spotify playlist, you start to drift into oncoming traffic lanes. The car's Oncoming Lane Mitigation will notice what's up and gently steer you back into the correct position (assuming you're going between about 36 and 87 mph). And if you're tooling around a city while distracted, you might get a little too close to an obstacle or a person. Older Volvos would just automatically brake, which, while helpful, occasionally meant stuff like this would happen. The 2018 XC60, meanwhile, adds automatic steering correction in hopes of minimizing damage to everyone involved.