Live your Kamehameha-blasting dream with 'Dragon Ball Z' VR

The Japanese toy maker Mega House is behind the gimmicky release, which also includes hand sensors and a VR mat. Like the Gear VR, the DBZ headset runs completely off your smartphone, but at least it has a sweet Capsule Corps design. Judging by the trailer, the VR experience looks to be split between a cel-shaded adventure within locations from the show and an AR overlay for you to simulate Saiyan destruction in the real world.

According to Kotaku, the whole kit and game, called BotsNew CHaracters VR Dragonball Z, will come out in Japan for 12,000 yen (or about $110). Now if someone could finally release a magical girl VR experience...