The first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is here

Disney and Lucasfilm have been experts at keeping plot points under wraps for the newer Star Wars films and this teaser is no exception. The last minute or show features plenty of action, but it starts with a slow burn of Rey learning how to control the Force with a voiceover that can only be from Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker.

The trailer was first revealed following a panel on The Last Jedi which included commentary from Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley. A post for the new film was also shown off, featuring Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren's faces divided by a lightsaber wielded by Rey.

If this isn't enough for you, there's plenty of other great stuff hitting YouTube from the Star Wars Celebration, including this wonderful tribute to the late Carrie Fisher:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15th, 2017.