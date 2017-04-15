'Mystery Science Theater 3000' playfully skewers 'Stranger Things'

Slapping around an 80s-throwback show is a great fit for MST3K, which started in 1988 on Comedy Central. It was cancelled and brought back on the Sci-Fi Channel before getting the final axe in 1999. But a crowdsourced revival in 2015 brought the series back on pop culture's radar at the perfect time for content-hungry streaming sources to plant some nostalgia in front of viewers.

Accordingly, Netflix snatched it up last July, and the new season, titled Mystery Science Theater: The Return, is live on Netflix. Just don't expect more riffs on modern popular films or series: The revival has stuck to its roots to pillory bad, bad movies from the 50s, 60s and 70s.