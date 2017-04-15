Show More Results

Image credit: mauro_grigollo via Getty Images
US Navy bans e-cigarettes on every ship in the fleet

Lithium-ion batteries kept exploding on ships and injuring sailors. Sorry, vape-lords.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
12m ago in Gadgetry
mauro_grigollo via Getty Images

Last year, the FDA finally started regulating e-cigarettes and swiftly ruled to keep them out of checked baggage on flights. Incidental reports that some had caught on fire led regulators to restrict them to carry-ons lest they ignite in midair. It seems the US Navy won't even take that chance, as the branch just banned e-cigarettes across the entire fleet.


The devices' lithium-ion batteries exploded in 15 incidents between October 2015 and June 2016 that were reported in a Navy memorandum; In two of those, the power sources detonated while the e-cigarettes were in sailors' mouths. Some occurred on vessels, two required shipboard firefighting equipment to extinguish and one forced a naval aircraft to abandon its flight and return for landing after the device in question started filling the cabin with smoke.

Sailors ashore will still be able to use their e-cigarettes while on the Navy's land-based facilities within designated smoking areas. But while shipped out, everyone aboard -- including civilians or visitors -- must abide by the ban. The prohibition goes into effect 30 days after the new policy is released on May 14th, so vape 'em if you got 'em.

