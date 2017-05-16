'Shadow Brokers' threaten to release more hacking tools in June

The threat with the most teeth, however, is the claim that The Shadow Brokers could have more exploits to release, targeting mobile devices or Windows 10, as well as leaked data from the SWIFT banking system or nuke and missile programs in Russia, Iran, China or North Korea. The group proposed a "monthly subscription model" for dumps, beginning in June -- despite the fact that earlier plans to auction the vulnerabilities didn't pan out. However, as researcher Marcy Wheeler points out, simply threatening these leaks can strain relationships between Microsoft and the US government, which may be the real aim.