Android O adds Notification Dots to your app icons

On stage at Google I/O, Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Android, showed how this might work with Instagram. A Notification Dot appeared on his home screen, indicating that he had received a new comment. In this instance, he dismissed the alert from the notification panel, removing the dot in the process. Hopefully this feature is optional -- while some will find it useful, we're betting it won't be for everyone.

