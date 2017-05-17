Show More Results

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will work with Daydream VR this summer

LG's forthcoming flagship phone will be ready for Google's VR platform as well.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
5h ago in Mobile
Perhaps you were excited about playing with Google's Daydream VR headsets but never bought one of Google's very own Pixel phones (or a handful of other niche Android options). Fortunately, you'll have some more familiar phone choices later this year, with a software update bringing Daydream compatibility to both Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus as well as a yet-untitled LG flagship device coming later this year. As Google notes, this will bring the number of compatible devices to 11 by the end of the year. Wait, no new Daydream Views headset? Well, not yet.

For all the latest news and updates from Google I/O 2017, follow along here.

