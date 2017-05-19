Show More Results

'Destiny 2' on PC won't have dedicated multiplayer servers

It's also arriving after the console version.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
3h ago in AV
There's good news, and bad news, about Destiny 2 for PC gamers. On the plus side is the fact that it exists on PCs at all -- the first game never left consoles. But, unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to settle for multiplayer matches without dedicated servers, PC Gamer reports.

Destiny 2 will instead continue to rely on peer-to-peer networking, like the original game. For players, it means that they might have to deal with more latency and instability during their frag fests. Dedicated servers, on the other hand, are typically more reliable and something PC gamers are used to seeing in big budget games.

"It is a complicated typology," Destiny 2 PC lead, David Shaw, told PC Gamer. "We do not have dedicated servers for Destiny 2 on PC." He went on to acknowledge problems some players have had with Destiny's low "tick rate," or the speed at which the game communicated with multiplayer peers and servers. While Shaw isn't discussing any potential solutions yet, it's at least a good sign that Bungie is thinking about issues from the last game.

Also a bummer for PC gamers, we still don't know when they'll actually get Destiny 2. While the game is scheduled to hit consoles on September 8th, things are still up in the air for the PC version.

"We're not committed to a PC date yet, but at Bungie we're totally committed to making a PC build as great as we can," Destiny 2 director Luke Smith told PC Gamer. "Our partnership with Blizzard and being on Battle.net, we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it's a delicious piece of bread when it comes out."

