'Destiny 2' on PC won't have dedicated multiplayer servers

There's good news, and bad news, about Destiny 2 for PC gamers. On the plus side is the fact that it exists on PCs at all -- the first game never left consoles. But, unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to settle for multiplayer matches without dedicated servers, PC Gamer reports.
Destiny 2 will instead continue to rely on peer-to-peer networking, like the original game. For players, it means that they might have to deal with more latency and instability during their frag fests. Dedicated servers, on the other hand, are typically more reliable and something PC gamers are used to seeing in big budget games.