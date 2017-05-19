'Destiny 2' on PC won't have dedicated multiplayer servers

"It is a complicated typology," Destiny 2 PC lead, David Shaw, told PC Gamer. "We do not have dedicated servers for Destiny 2 on PC." He went on to acknowledge problems some players have had with Destiny's low "tick rate," or the speed at which the game communicated with multiplayer peers and servers. While Shaw isn't discussing any potential solutions yet, it's at least a good sign that Bungie is thinking about issues from the last game.

Also a bummer for PC gamers, we still don't know when they'll actually get Destiny 2. While the game is scheduled to hit consoles on September 8th, things are still up in the air for the PC version.

"We're not committed to a PC date yet, but at Bungie we're totally committed to making a PC build as great as we can," Destiny 2 director Luke Smith told PC Gamer. "Our partnership with Blizzard and being on Battle.net, we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it's a delicious piece of bread when it comes out."