It looks like Microsoft has a new Surface Pro after all

The device will be unveiled at Microsoft's Surface event in Shanghai on May 23rd. It will likely get a process refresh to Kaby Lake, according to journalist Paul Thurrott, boosting performance, battery life and 4K video decoding powers. The pen and keyboard will also get new color options, but otherwise, it will be very similar to its predecessor.

Microsoft will reportedly not, however, release a new Surface Book, Blass says, echoing a report from ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley in March. According to the rumor mill, Microsoft may be working on a clamshell Surface Book without a detachable screen, a model with a detachable screen, or possibly both. We'll have to wait to find out about that, however.