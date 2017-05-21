Drones and AI help stop poaching in Africa

The AI's job is to pore over these videos and quickly identify the presence of poachers to prevent them from even reaching the animals' herds. It's the perfect addition to the Air Shepherd program that aims to use cutting edge software and drones to stop poaching in Africa.

Neurala CEO Max Versace said in a statement:

"This is a terrific example of how AI technology can be a vital force for good. We're thrilled to be working with the Lindbergh Foundation in this unique partnership, contributing our deep learning software to such a worthwhile cause and doing our part to preserve endangered species."

It'll be interesting to see how effective the program's drone-AI system is in the future. For now, you can watch the video below to see how Neurala's technology identifies objects of interest.