Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Netflix is making the internet's Rihanna/Lupita buddy movie

Ava Duvernay is slated to direct the movie based on a Fashion Week picture and a one-line blog post.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Internet
Margot Robbie, singer Rihanna, actresses Lupita Nyong'o, Elizabeth Olsen and Bella Heathcote attend the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 5, 2014 in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to Entertainment Weekly, a movie dreamed up on social media based on nothing more than a picture of Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna is actually going to happen. The two were captured sitting next to each other during Paris Fashion Week 2014 when a writer named Roxy posted this caption on Tumblr "They look like they're in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker." The idea resurfaced as a tweet this past April and quickly became a viral meme "Black Twitter" and beyond, with fans tagging both stars and tossing in more suggestions for the flick they'd like to see.

Both Rihanna and Lupita tweeted that they'd be up for it, and based on EW sources, Netflix outbid several others for the rights to a buddy movie starring the two that will be directed by Ava Duvernay (Selma, 13th), with Issa Rae (Insecure, Awkward Black Girl) in talks to write it. There hasn't been an official announcement, but Duvernay tweeted "We deserve nice things. ✌🏾️" with a link to the story.

