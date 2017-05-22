Netflix is making the internet's Rihanna/Lupita buddy movie

According to Entertainment Weekly, a movie dreamed up on social media based on nothing more than a picture of Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna is actually going to happen. The two were captured sitting next to each other during Paris Fashion Week 2014 when a writer named Roxy posted this caption on Tumblr "They look like they're in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker." The idea resurfaced as a tweet this past April and quickly became a viral meme "Black Twitter" and beyond, with fans tagging both stars and tossing in more suggestions for the flick they'd like to see.