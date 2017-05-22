Nike's latest Apple Watch bands match your VaporMax shoes

The bands will be available on Nike's website on June 1st, when the shoes are available, for the same $49 as you'd pay for one of Nike's less vibrant bands (we've asked about international availability). Apple's online store will have them sometime shortly afterward for an identical price.

Will there be a flood of people scrambling to snap up both a band and the footwear? Probably not, but this is a rare experiment in designing a smartwatch band that syncs up with other apparel. Even New Balance and other rival brands tend not to think about this kind of coordination. And look at it this way: if you're just hoping to get a strap that stands out, this is much more accessible than that limited edition NikeLab Apple Watch.