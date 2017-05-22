'Tech Hunters' uncovers the retro gadgets that defined their time

The first mobile phones weighed roughly the same as a small child. Early black-and-white TVs had a tuning knob that you turned to change channel. Looking back on them now, it's almost laughable how low-tech they were when compared to the flagship smartphones and 4K OLED TVs that appear on this site every week. But we owe these devices respect, not just for the technological achievement they represented back then, but for enabling the high-tech world we live in today. Without the PlayStation, you couldn't have the PlayStation 4. Without the indestructible old Nokia 3310, you couldn't have... the new Nokia 3310. To explore that legacy, we're embarking on a journey into the world of retro gadgets.

Hosted by TV and radio presenter Julia Hardy, Tech Hunters will uncover the devices we were once obsessed with, looking at how they disrupted the tech industry, and what they're worth today. From the pocket pet obsession with the original Tamagotchi, to mix-tapes and Sony Walkman, Tech Hunters will explore the audio, visual, interactive and transport innovations that have shaped today's culture.

The first episode of the 10-part series, produced by Engadget UK and aired weekly, will debut on Wednesday May 24th. We hope you'll join us.