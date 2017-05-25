IFTTT's free 'maker' tier lets anyone create and share recipes

Its means that any developer with a smart idea (even if they're not directly involved with a company or online service), can bring their own internet shortcuts to the masses. Better still, because of how these applets work, they'll do the job on any connected device, even if the developer doesn't own the device themselves. There are already 440 services to tap into on IFTTT, and you'll be able to apply your own Javascript code to recipes.

"Over 200,000 makers already use IFTTT to play, iterate, and test," said IFTTT cofounder and CEO Linden Tibbets. "Giving them access to the tools our partners have is a no-brainer — it's a win for both users and partners. We're excited to see what they create and in the future, we expect to see new services originating from makers as well."

More fast-food applets, then, if you could.