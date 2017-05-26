The ‘Monster Hunter’ series is coming to Nintendo's Switch

We knew it was going to happen. Capcom will be bringing its hugely popular (at least in Japan) action RPG to Nintendo's hybrid console, although the first title won't be a completely new iteration. Monster Hunter XX is pitched as an expanded edition of Monster Hunter Generations, which launched on the 3DS two years ago. (MHXX is not the twentieth game from the series, however, you're meant to pronounce it "double cross".)
The Monster Hunter series could make an ideal fit for the Switch, with the ability to explore and hunt... monsters with either local players or online allies — and look! You already have analog sticks, rejoice! Capcom's holding off from offering any insight into what will be added to the Switch upgrade, but expect to hear more in a few days at the Monster Hunter Championships this weekend. It's being held, naturally, in Japan.