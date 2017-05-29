UK property developer to trade parking spots for Uber credit

While this is the first Uber partnership of its kind in the UK, the ride-hailing service struck up a similar arrangement with a San Francisco neighborhood this time last year. That's a slightly more complicated affair, with flat ride-sharing rates and tenants receiving $100 towards Uber trips and public transport fares.

By discouraging car ownership, Uber and Moda Living say they hope to make small steps towards reducing city congestion and pollution; plus, the developer claims that by sacrificing parking spots, it'll have more space for amenities like cinema rooms. And for Uber, £100 of credit each month has to run out sometime, at which point you're already hooked on being chauffeured everywhere and can't possibly go back to buses.