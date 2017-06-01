Adobe Scan turns documents into editable PDFs

You can edit your files on Adobe Acrobat, but you'll have to pay for Acrobat Pro DC to be able to edit digitized text and to generally be able to tweak documents to your heart's content. If you're just after a scanner app, you don't have to worry about that. But if you need the extra features to be able to edit scanned PDFs for work or school, you'll have to pay $15 per month.

Scan is far from perfect at this point, based on a few trial runs we did: it still has a hard time recognizing documents, and it tends to cut off printed text boxes or tables. It does work, though, and in case the scan isn't perfect, you can always rotate it and do some other minor alterations before saving it as a PDF.