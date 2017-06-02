Spigen has a trademark beef with Andy Rubin's Essential Products

We're still about a month away from the first Essential Phone hitting the market, but there may be a problem. According to documents provided to Android Police, well-known mobile accessory maker Spigen has trademarked the Essential name for certain accessories it builds (battery packs, chargers and Bluetooth headphones), and is worried that Andy Rubin's new outfit could cause confusion.

Spigen claims the new company has had its trademark attempt rejected twice, and because Essential Products is moving forward anyway, Spigen sent a cease-and-desist letter. The response from a spokesperson? "Essential believes they are without merit and will respond appropriately." Essential is hardly a unique designation, but the close quarters of the products are interesting, even if the newcomer seems unbothered.