Apple boosts the MacBook line's performance with Kaby Lake processors

Apple's 2017 laptop lineup will be a bit speedier than last year's offerings, the company announced at WWDC 2017 on Monday. The MacBook will receive the 7th generation "Kaby Lake" processors from Intel. Specifically, they'll come equipped with the new i7 ranging in speed from 1.3 GHz up to 3.6 GHz. It's new SSD will be both twice as fast as the current model and support double the memory.
If you happened to purchase a MacBook Pro, the one with the fancy new Touch Bar, right after Apple announced it last October, you are in for a furious. The company also announced a new 13-inch, touch bar-less MacBook Pro variant starting at $1,300. It too will sport the i7 at speed up to 4GHz as well as the Touch Bar and a 500-nit Retina display. The 15-inch MBP isn't being left out, its processors range from the 3.1 GHz Core i7 up to 4.1 GHz. It's still going to set you back $2,500.
