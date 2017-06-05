Apple focuses on safety behind the wheel with iOS 11

The feature does exactly what you expect, it keeps all those pesky alerts from appearing on your screen while you're behind the wheel. It uses Bluetooth or WiFi doppler effect to determine how quickly you're moving and will show you a blank screen.

After you've used the feature once, it'll prompt you to launch DNDWD when it determines if you're in a moving vehicle. You can dismiss the notice by saying you're a passenger.

When enabled, the feature also auto-replies to texts with a message that you're driving. There is the option to whitelist certain contacts and they'll have the option to text back "urgent" to display their text regardless if Do Not Disturb While Driving is running.

The new option is Apple's way of making the iPhone more car and safety friendly when the driver doesn't have access to CarPlay.

Apple also updated its Maps app with lane guidance so drivers are alerted which lane they should be in for things like exiting the freeway. The company also added detailed Mall and Airport maps so you can find your gate and the nearest Sbarro.

Developing...

Get all the latest news from WWDC 2017 here!