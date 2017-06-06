Walmart takes on Amazon's grocery pickups with automated kiosks

Whether or not you see more kiosks like this in the US will depend on feedback over the next several months. Walmart is already exploring a similar concept in the UK, however, and it's also experimenting with vending machine-like "Pickup Towers" in five cities across the US (Atlanta, Bentonville, Detroit, Houston and Raleigh) that streamline the process of retrieving non-food orders.

It won't be shocking if Walmart pushes forward. Amazon just opened its first drive-through grocery store, and it's already piloting an internet-powered grocery store with no checkout lines. If Walmart doesn't automate some of the shopping experience, there's a risk that Amazon will snap up those customers reeled in by the prospect of faster shopping.