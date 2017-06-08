The trailer itself isn't particularly revealing, but it does reaffirm that everyone's favorite Italian plumber and friends/foes are the stars of the show. You'll be able to visit the castles of both Peach and Bowser -- they're neighbors, apparently -- which'll presumably serve as the frontages for rides (or shops). Otherwise, it looks exactly how you'd expect a Mario-themed park zone to look, at least in CGI -- no doubt the other two planned sites in Hollywood and Orlando will follow this template, too.

It's hard to muster excitement for something that's so far off, but the trailer is also a pleasant reminder that a new 3D Mario game is hitting the Switch later this year. Yey!