HTC’s squeezable U11 is now available

The HTC U11 is certainly a worthy competitor to other smartphones out there. It comes with a 2560 x 1440, 5.5-inch touch screen, with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, a 3,000mAH battery and an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset. Two cameras -- a 12 megapixel on the back and a front-facing 16 megapixel -- round out the package. There's no headphone jack, but the included earbuds pack in both active noise cancellation and tune your music based on the contours of your ear.

HTC is billing Edge Sense as the real hallmark feature of the U11 (though we weren't quite sure of its utility). Pressure sensors at the sides of the phone can determine how you're holding you are it (even while you're wearing gloves) and be used for shortcuts -- which are, of course, customizable. The HTC U11 comes in three colors, blue, black and silver, and an unlocked, no-contract version will cost you $650.