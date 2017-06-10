‘A Way Out’ is a splitscreen-only prison break game

It's been a while since we heard anything about Hazelight, the Stockholm-based studio led by Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons' director Josef Fares. The team first emerged at The Game Awards in 2014, along with a brief teaser that showed two men travelling on a train by moonlight. Today, at EA's E3 press conference, the project has been re-introduced as A Way Out. It's about two inmates who forge an unlikely alliance to bust out of prison. The game is splitscreen-only (local and online multiplayer will be supported), meaning you'll need a friend in order to break out and escape the law.