Image credit: EA
‘A Way Out’ is a splitscreen-only prison break game

It's by Hazelight, the creative team behind 'Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons'
Nick Summers, @nisummers
13m ago in Art
EA

It's been a while since we heard anything about Hazelight, the Stockholm-based studio led by Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons' director Josef Fares. The team first emerged at The Game Awards in 2014, along with a brief teaser that showed two men travelling on a train by moonlight. Today, at EA's E3 press conference, the project has been re-introduced as A Way Out. It's about two inmates who forge an unlikely alliance to bust out of prison. The game is splitscreen-only (local and online multiplayer will be supported), meaning you'll need a friend in order to break out and escape the law.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

In this article: applenews, art, e32017, ea, eaplay, electronicarts, gaming
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is an associate editor at Engadget, covering video games, VR and anything else that takes his fancy. Before joining Engadget he was a reporter at The Next Web. He has a degree in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and an NCTJ certificate. He lives in London.

