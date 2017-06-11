Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA Sports
save
Save
share

'Forza Motorsport 7' makes the jump to 4K on Xbox One X

The game ships October 3rd, but its upgraded One X version isn't dated yet.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
23m ago in AV
Comments
128 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
EA Sports

It's official -- Forza Motorsport is back. Microsoft unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship racing series at E3 2017, and as you'd expect, it's upgraded for the current era with nods to Project Scorpio -- excuse me, Xbox One X -- Windows 10 and eSports. Turn 10 boss Dan Greenawalt showed off Forza Motorsport 7 running in 4K and 60fps, while also adding dynamic weather effects. Adding feature players have been asking for repeatedly throughout the last few years, rain (but not snow?) can impact your races, with puddles forming on the track dynamically.

The unveiling also served as a premiere for an all-new car, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. We'll be able to try that car out virtually this week, and so will you -- along with 700 others -- when the game arrives on October 3rd. Interestingly, the YouTube description lists the release date on Xbox One X as "holiday," so it's possible the upgraded version may arrive later.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file