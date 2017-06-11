Show More Results

Original Xbox games are coming to Xbox One backwards compatibility

And yes, that includes "Crimson Skies."
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
After bringing 385 Xbox 360 titles to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility feature, Microsoft is going even further back in time. The company announced at E3 today that it'll soon offer original Xbox titles on the Xbox One, as well. That includes Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, one of the console's best titles. Microsoft says it'll share more details when the program officially launches later this year.

While it might seem strange for the company to spend resources bringing over older games, it's a smart way to appease Xbox fans, and it could introduce a whole new generation of gamers to some memorable titles.

