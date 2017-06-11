Watch Bethesda's E3 2017 event live right here at midnight ET

When it comes to E3 press conferences, Bethesda is kind of a wild card. The company is the steward to iconic franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Dishonored and Doom, but it's press conference is often something of a surprise. The company has a habit or reviving old franchises unexpectedly, or releasing games just months after their public announcement. It's almost best to avoid predicting what the company is going to announce and just sit back and enjoy the show. So, where we are -- welcome to the Bethesda E3 press conference! You'll find the company's livestream embedded right here on this post, as well as on YouTube and Twitch.