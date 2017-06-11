Show More Results

Microsoft's existing games will play in 4K on your Xbox One X

Everything old is new again.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
49m ago in AV
You won't have to spring for new games to take advantage of the Xbox One X's 4K prowess. Microsoft is updating several of its own games to play in 4K on the newer console. In addition to the already-announced Minecraft upgrade, you can expect to see the higher resolution in Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Killer Instinct and Halo Wars 2 (what, no Halo 5?), among others. Not surprisingly, all of the updates will be free -- Microsoft wants you to have as many One X-ready titles as possible.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

