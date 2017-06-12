‘Beyond Good & Evil 2’ is really happening

Our first impression? Wow, this game has a different tone now. Throughout the entire trailer, characters are cussing and throwing around the sort of slang you would expect in an R-rated movie. It's in stark contrast to the original game, which came out in 2003 and was, for the most part, pretty family friendly. On stage, narrative director Gabrielle Shrager explained that the story takes place before Jade's adventure in Beyond Good & Evil. It's set in System 3, a distant galaxy where sinister corporations create and enslave animal-hybrids. You're part of a ragtag group which is fighting for freedom and a safe space amongst the stars.

