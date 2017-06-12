'Dishonored' is getting its first standalone assassination

There's a new Dishonored game coming, but it's not Dishonored 3 or DLC for last year's entry. Instead, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a completely separate title coming on September 15th. The game's announcement at Bethesda's E3 shindig left Dishonored fans confused (just look at the YouTube comments), but the company describes it as the "first standalone adventure" for the series. It stars some of the Dishonored's most intriguing characters -- Billie Lurk and the assassin Daud -- on a mission to assassinate The Outsider, the mysterious being behind the series' supernatural powers.
So why go standalone instead of DLC? It could be that Dishonored 2 didn't sell as well as Bethesda hoped. So it followed in the footsteps of Alan Wake's American Nightmare -- a short experience that wasn't directly connected to other titles in that series. Whatever you call it, we can't wait to get back into the teleporting assassination mood.
Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!