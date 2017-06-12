'Hidden Agenda' is the next social game from the 'Until Dawn' crew

Hidden Agenda centers on a group of people trying to stop a serial killer, so you can expect to see plenty of grizzly death sequences like in Until Dawn. The launch trailer shows a group of four friends using their phones to make group decisions -- like sticking together or going separately, when entering a new area -- and at other times one person is forced to make a choice. The game will also secretly give one player a secret objective (hence the name), that could put them at odds with the others. If anything, it looks like it'll be another great party game from Supermassive.

