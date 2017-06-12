Low-grav shooter ‘LawBreakers’ comes out August 8th for $30

You ready? HERE. WE. GO.



Release date: August 8

"Rise Up" PC Beta: June 28- July 3



The beta has a staggered release, letting in beta key holders for the first couple days until opening up to other players on June 30th. Players can sign up here to be selected for this and future beta periods, which might get them in on this beta's second window. Note that this particular session is only for PC, but the site has a separate page for PS4 users to apply, suggesting a console-inclusive pre-play period might be forthcoming.



While Overwatch still dominates role-based shooter multiplayer, LawBreakers takes its explosive combat to the air with jetpacks and low-grav zones for players to zoom around. There's some obvious Quake DNA in its gameplay, which clearly came from Boss Key Productions founder Cliff "CliffyB" Bleszinski, a key developer on the Unreal and Gears of War games. And while the studio did renege on its assertions that the game would be free-to-play, the $30 pricetag the team announced today at E3 was at least a more affordable option for a game that didn't have a single-player mode.

"None of that $60 multiplayer only bullshit," Bleszinski said on stage.