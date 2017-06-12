'Matterfall' brings frantic sci-fi shooting to PS4 on August 15th

Effectively, it's an amped-up take on Contra. You're a lone warrior dodging a hail of projectiles as you both fight against and control a strange material known as Smart Matter. We can see this being extremely challenging (if Resogun is any indication), but it might also be satisfying when you finally defeat a boss or clear a level.

Matterfall is the latest game from the creators of Resogun, out this summer on PS4. https://t.co/6WGSKHicJz pic.twitter.com/iKNRYd0mwD — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 13, 2017

