At this year's E3, Microsoft and Sony have different approaches. As tradition dictates, Xbox got out of the gates first yesterday, but the console (and that "Scorpio" upgrade) had more to prove than PlayStation, which has been leading the market for several years now. So what will Sony's 2017 plans involve? If the last few years are any indication, the company will probably stay focused completely on the games. We reckon we'll hear news about the next Uncharted, hopefully something about that Last Of Us sequel, and an update on how Kratos is faring as a father in the next God Of War. Oh, and PlayStation VR: How's that doing? Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!