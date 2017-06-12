What's on TV: 'John Wick 2,' 'Handmaid's Tale' and 'American Gods'

While E3 rages on, there is a world outside of upcoming videogames. This week the NBA Finals will end (and it could be tonight), while on Blu-ray, John Wick 2 and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes are both available in 4K. It's also time for the season finales of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and Starz' American Gods. There is one big videogame release this week though, as Arms arrives on Switch. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- John Wick 2 (4K)
- Power Rangers (VOD)
- The Lego Batman Movie (3D, 4K)
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (4K)
- The Gumball Rally
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (PS4, Xbox One)
- Air Missions: Hind (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Moto GP 17 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Arms (Switch - 6/16)
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic (PS4)
Monday
- American Ninja Warrior (season premiere), NBC, 8PM
- So You Think You Can Dance? (season premiere), Fox, 8PM
- Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8PM
- NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, ABC, 9PM
- Superhuman (series premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Putin Interviews: Night 1, Showtime, 9PM
- Women Who Kill, A&E, 9PM
- Stitchers, Freeform, 9PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9PM
- The Twins, Freeform, 9PM
- Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (season premiere), NBC, 10PM
- #Murder, TV One, 10PM
- Better Call Saul, AMC, 10PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 11PM
- Angie Tribeca (season finale), TBS, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Casual, Hulu, 3AM
- Terrace House: Aloha State, Netflix, 3AM
- Oh, Hello - On Broadway, Netflix, 3AM
- 30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies (Part 1 & 2 of 3), ESPN, 8PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- Downward Dog, ABC, 8PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9PM
- The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, MTV, 9PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 9PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9PM
- iZombie, CW, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10PM
- Team Ninja Warrior, USA, 10PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 11PM
- Desus and Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale (season finale), Hulu, 3AM
- 30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies (Part 3 of 3), ESPN, 8PM
- Dirty Dancing, ABC, 8PM
- Kingdom, DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Big Star Little Star, USA, 9PM
- The F Word with Gordon Ramsey, Fox, 9PM
- Are You the One: All Star Challenge, MTV, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- Fargo, FX, 10PM
- Blood Drive (series premiere), Syfy, 10PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10PM
- Nobodies, TV Land, 10PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- Maco Luque: Tamu Junto, Netflix, 3AM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8PM
- Naked & Afraid: The Ultimate Fan Challenge, Discovery, 8PM
- NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 6 (if necessary), ABC, 9PM
- The Putin Interviews: Night 4 (season finale), Showtime, 9PM
- The Tunnel (season premiere), PBS, 9PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9PM
- King of the Road , Viceland, 9PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10PM
- Party Legends, Viceland, 10PM
- American Boyband, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Impractical Jokers, TruTV, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- Cardinal (S1), Hulu, 3AM
- Counterpunch, Netflix, 3AM
- The Ranch (S2 - Episodes 1 - 10), Netflix, 3AM
- Winx Club Wow (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30PM
- Dark Matter (S3), Syfy, 8PM
- The Originals, CW, 8PM
- Motherboard, Viceland, 9PM
- Reign (series finale), CW, 9PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10PM
- Tanked, Animal Planet, 10PM
- Earthworks (season finale), Viceland, 11PM
- Motherboard (season finale), Viceland, 12AM
Saturday
- Idiotsitter (season finale), Comedy Central, 8PM
- Turn (season premiere), AMC, 9PM
- In an Instant, ABC, 9PM
- T.J. Miller: Meticulously Meticulous, HBO, 10PM
- Orphan Black, BBC America, 10PM
Sunday
- NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game 7 (if necessary), ABC, 8PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8PM
- NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS, 8PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30PM
- Claws, TNT, 9PM
- Grantchester (season premiere), PBS, 9PM
- American Grit, Fox, 9PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
- Steve Harvey's Funderdome, ABC, 9PM
- American Gods (season finale), Starz, 9PM
- Twin Peaks, Showtime, 9PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10PM
- Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 10PM
- Unsung, TV One, 10PM
- Silicon Valley, HBO, 10PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10PM
- Veep, HBO, 10:30PM
- Kevin Hart Presents (series premiere), Comedy Central, 11PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM
- Legends of Chamberlain Heights (season premiere), Comedy Central, 11:30PM