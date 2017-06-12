What's on TV: 'John Wick 2,' 'Handmaid's Tale' and 'American Gods'

While E3 rages on, there is a world outside of upcoming videogames. This week the NBA Finals will end (and it could be tonight), while on Blu-ray, John Wick 2 and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes are both available in 4K. It's also time for the season finales of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and Starz' American Gods. There is one big videogame release this week though, as Arms arrives on Switch. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).