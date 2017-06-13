Vizio's color-rich M- and P-series 4K TVs go on sale

Both model lines now have support for over a billion colors and higher brightness, the combination of which promises a more accurate picture and higher contrast. That's a particularly large upgrade for the M-series, which is now an affordable showcase for HDR material. You mainly want the P-series if you're interested in finer-grained lighting and smoother motion -- the M-series' 32 local dimming LEDs and 120Hz effective refresh rate are good for the money, but you should see a difference if you jump to the 128 LEDs and 240Hz refresh rate of the P-series screens.

In both cases, the Android tablet has been replaced with both a more conventional remote and the promise of built-in SmartCast apps (yes, the TV is casting to itself) through an update now slated to arrive this summer. Vizio tells is that most people were either using their phones or yearned for traditional control, so it's really just adapting to existing tastes. We can't blame the company for giving people what they want, but it does mean that Vizio TVs are a little less unique.