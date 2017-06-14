Show More Results

Engadget at E3: How video games and film are merging inside VR

RYOT's new VR comedy show for Hulu, 'Door No. 1,' lets players direct the action.

Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
18m ago in Design
    In Door No. 1, a new virtual reality comedy show coming to Hulu, the audience becomes the director, choosing not only where to look, but also selecting certain actions and propelling the story forward in unique ways. You're at your 10-year high school reunion and there are plenty of characters to interact with, including a janitor who wants to smoke you out and a faded former best friend. Viewers pick people to hang out with just by directing their sight toward the desired action, no gamepads required.

    Regardless of the input method, Door No. 1 is essentially a live-action choose-your-own-adventure game, a comparison that crystalizes as the creative team at RYOT explains their approach to development. Hulu's Noah Heller, and RYOT's Nora Kirkpatrick and Molly Swenson joined us on the Engadget stage to talk about the differences -- and similarities -- between film and video games in VR.

    Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

    Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

