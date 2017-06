For gamers, 2016 was the year of VR. But now that the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR are already on the market, with an ever-growing library of titles, where does the industry need to go from here? Most consumers don't seem that compelled by VR yet, so what will it take to get more people aboard? At our E3 stage, we tackled that problem with Daniel O'Brien, general manager of HTC Vive; Samantha Gorman, co-creator of the VR art collective Tender Claws; and MatPat, host of Game Theory.