I used E3 to take a very public crash course in 'Arms'

It didn't end well.

Nick Summers, @nisummers
4m ago in Art
    In hindsight, this was a bad idea. I'm rubbish at almost every kind of competitive, multiplayer game, and motion controls are a waggling "am I doing this right?" nightmare. Still, at E3, I couldn't resist the chance to try Arms, the spring-loaded boxing game for the Nintendo Switch. So I recruited my handsome colleague (and Arms player extraordinaire) Sean Buckley to give me a crash course on the Engadget E3 stage. The results were, well, mixed. The game is loads of fun, and I love its cast of colorful characters, but I have to accept a harsh truth: I am absolutely dreadful.

    If you want to see an Arms master ridicule and pulverize a beginner, click on the video player above. I apologize in advance for the random mess of jabs and grabs that follow.

    Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

    By Nick Summers @nisummers

    Nick is an associate editor at Engadget, covering video games, VR and anything else that takes his fancy. Before joining Engadget he was a reporter at The Next Web. He has a degree in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and an NCTJ certificate. He lives in London.

