Microsoft Pix Camera imitates Prisma with its AI-powered filters

These artsy filters may sound a lot like what standalone app, Prisma, does, but Microsoft's implementation was developed by Microsoft's Asia research lab in collaboration with Skype. According to a company blog post, Pix Styles use texture, pattern, and tones learned by deep neural networks from famous works of art instead of altering the photo uniformly like other similar apps. Microsoft researcher Josh Weisberg told Engadget that the app uses two different techniques, run in tandem to save time, to produce these effects. "Our approach lends itself to styles based on source images (that are used to train the network) that are not paintings, such as the fire effect," he said in an email.

The initial 11 Styles filters are named Glass, Petals, Bacau, Charcoal, Heart, Fire, Honolulu, Zing, Pop, Glitter and Ripples -- more will be added in the coming weeks. Pix Paintings creates a timeline of your picture as if it were being painted in real time, giving you a short video of its creation. The Paintings feature is accessed with a button that shows up when you apply a new Style, and you can share or save the resulting short video (or GIF) it makes, too.

"These are meant to be fun features," said Microsoft's Josh Weisberg in a blog post. "In the past, a lot of our efforts were focused on using AI and deep learning to capture better moments and better image quality. This is more about fun. I want to do something cool and artistic with my photos."

All this AI magic works right on your iPhone or iPad and won't access the cloud, saving your data plan and decreasing your wait time. You can still use Pix's other features with the new styles, adding frames and cropping your still photos. Microsoft Pix Camera is available now in the App Store and as a free update to existing owners, as well.